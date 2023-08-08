Paramount+ strikes Gold, gets Bargain as international series drive viewership

Paramount+ is gearing up to launch Paramount Global Content Distribution-shopped series including British drama The Gold and Korean crime-thriller Bargain on its service around the world.

The Gold will premiere across all international markets where Paramount+ is available on September 14 and in the US on September 17, while Bargain will debut globally on October 5.

Paramount+ is currently live in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea.

US media giant Paramount said its international originals continue to drive subscriber acquisitions around the world, with over 70% of viewership outside of the series’ origin country.

The Gold is inspired by the real-life events that took place in 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m (US$33m).

The miniseries stars Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia and Stefanie Martini.

Coproduced by Tannadice Pictures, an Objective Fiction partner, and Paramount Television International Studios, it launched on the BBC in the UK earlier this year and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Bargain, meanwhile, revolves around a group of strangers who are gathered at a remote motel with ulterior motives when an unexpected earthquake traps them inside the building.

The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Korea, Japan and Taiwan. It was developed by Paramount+ and TVING in Korea as part of Paramount’s global partnership with Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM.

Paramount+ will also bring season two of Los Enviados to its international subscribers by the end of 2023.

Produced by 100 Bares, Portocabo and Paramount Television International Studios, the show is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The launches come as Paramount Television International Studios, the fledgling international studio division of Paramount Global, focuses on creating premium international scripted content to fuel the growth of Paramount+.

The service’s international slate of content continues to expand with 85 international originals already produced, in production or greenlit for Paramount+.

British drama Sexy Beast will also drop globally, along with Korean series Queen Woo and A Bloody Lucky Day, which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.