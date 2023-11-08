Paramount+ speeds off with Motorway Cops

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ has ordered a US version of Manchester-based Purple Productions’ Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders, which has also been renewed by Paramount-owned Channel 5 in the UK for a 20×60′ run.

Motorway Cops USA will be a six-part series and will ride along with New Jersey cops as they police some of the most dangerous highways in America. The new episodes of the UK version, meanwhile, will follow Northumbria Police as they patrol the roads in north-east England. Both series will be distributed by All3Media International.