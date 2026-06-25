Paramount+ returning to Dutton Ranch for S2

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ has renewed its Yellowstone sequel spin-off Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, for a second season after the show made its debut last month.

Dutton Ranch is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios and is based on characters created by exec producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series marked the biggest ever premiere for a Paramount+ original, amassing 12.9 million viewers globally.