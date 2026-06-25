Please wait...
Please wait...

Paramount+ returning to Dutton Ranch for S2

Dutton Ranch

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ has renewed its Yellowstone sequel spin-off Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, for a second season after the show made its debut last month.

Dutton Ranch is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios and is based on characters created by exec producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series marked the biggest ever premiere for a Paramount+ original, amassing 12.9 million viewers globally.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 25-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Mongolia's Central TV, NBCU Formats are On Brand with business competition
BBC reorganises entertainment commissioning around studio, reality and events
France’s TF1 to develop animated kids’ series BABS! with OuiDo! Productions
Cake gets distribution rights to TV Asahi’s anime franchise Doraemon
TV veteran working as shelf stacker describes struggle to find UK freelance work

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE