Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Paramount+ renews Kingstown, SEAL Team, Game

SEAL Team has been given a sixth season

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned US streamer has renewed three drama series – Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team and The Game – for new seasons.

Mayor of Kingstown, from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and The Game, from CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions, are coming back for second runs. SEAL Team, another CBS Studios production, returns for its sixth season.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 02-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros
BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation