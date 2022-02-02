Paramount+ renews Kingstown, SEAL Team, Game

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned US streamer has renewed three drama series – Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team and The Game – for new seasons.

Mayor of Kingstown, from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and The Game, from CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions, are coming back for second runs. SEAL Team, another CBS Studios production, returns for its sixth season.