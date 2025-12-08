Please wait...
Paramount+ renews Landman for third season

Landman

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ has renewed neo-Western drama series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Andy Garcia, for a third season.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, and produced by Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, season two of Landman launched in November and was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+. Season one debuted in 2024.

