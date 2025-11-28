Paramount+ partners with Arsenal football club on co-branded content

Paramount+ has forged a global partnership with English Premier League club Arsenal, which includes co-branded content.

The deal, under which Paramount+ has become an official partner of Arsenal, will see Arsenal players, former players and supporters come together to celebrate some of the streamer’s series, including Taylor Sheridan’s Landman and Guy Ritchie’s MobLand.

Arsenal will also work with Paramount+ on a series of social media campaigns, while Paramount+ branding will feature in-stadium during match days across the big screens, matchday programme features and other stadium experiences and activations.

Co-branded content to celebrate the launch of the partnership, titled For the Love of the Team, has also been released today and features Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as narrator.

Future campaigns will coincide with certain launches on Paramount+ throughout the 2025-26 season. The first of these, created to mark the return of Landman this November, will star first team players in conversation with Arsenal supporter and social media influencer Sharky.

Subsequent content themes to different Paramount+ shows will showcase several men’s and women’s first team players.