Paramount-owned Channel 5 orders psychological drama Love Rat

Channel 5 has commissioned an escapist fantasy drama that transforms into a psychological thriller starring Sally Lindsay, Neil Morrissey, Alexis Georgoulis and Ramon Tikaram.

Love Rat (4×60′) will be made by Chalkboard’s scripted sister company Clapperboard and distributed internationally by Entertainment One (eOne).

The series will follow recently divorced Emma, played by Sally Lindsay, as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor Niko, played by Georgoulis, on the island of Cyprus.

When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George, played by Tikaram, have scammed her out of her life savings, she embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete, played by Morrissey.

Love Rat was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer for the UK at Paramount. It begins filming in Cyprus this month and is due to air in 2023 on Channel 5. Further casting details will be announced in due course, the broadcaster said.

The executive producers for Clapperboard are Mike Benson and Andy Morgan, with producer Jonathan Phillips. Polly Buckle (A Discovery of Witches) is lead writer, and Katherine Churcher (Grantchester, Killing Eve) has joined as director.

Lindsay said: “Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project. Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

Cardwell said: “I’m really happy to work once more with the creative and talented team at Clapperboard Studios to bring Love Rat to screens, and with a stellar cast including Sally Lindsay, who our viewers know and love as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries and in Cold Call prior to that. Expanding Channel 5’s original drama slate, this psychological thriller promises to be one to remember.”

Benson, managing director at Clapperboard, added: “In developing Love Rat we were determined to avoid some of the clichés and tropes you might expect when exploring such provocative subject matter. Polly and the team have done a brilliant job adding nuance, surprise and authenticity to the story and characters – and of course it’s lovely to be working once more with the multi-talented Sally Lindsay.”