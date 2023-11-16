Paramount+ original SEAL Team to conclude with seventh season next year

The forthcoming seventh season of military drama SEAL Team will be its last, US-based streamer Paramount+ has announced.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs and production will begin in early December on the final season, which is set to debut in 2024.

David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Neil Brown Jr, AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian.

Produced by CBS Studios, SEAL Team first premiered in 2017 and ran for four seasons on the CBS Network before becoming a Paramount+ original series in 2021 with its fifth season.

The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.