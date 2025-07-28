Please wait...
Paramount, Nine, Disney among international buyers taking crime drama Sight Unseen

Dolly Lewis in Sight Unseen

5 and Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, Nine Network in Australia and Disney in Bulgaria are among the international buyers to have picked up crime drama Sight Unseen.

The second 10×60’ season of Sight Unseen was produced by Fifth Season-backed Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures for CTV (Canada) and The CW (US).

Fifth Season is handling global sales of the show and has also sealed deals with Play Media (Belgium), AXN Asia (Pan Regional), Yes (Israel), Action Channel (Japan) and Talpa TV (Netherlands) for both seasons.

Further deals for S1 include Warner Bros Discovery (New Zealand) and Disney Middle East.

In Sight Unseen, a top homicide detective is forced to quit the job she loves after nearly killing her partner and being diagnosed as clinically blind.

The series stars newcomer Dolly Lewis and Agam Darshi (DMZ), alongside Jarod Joseph (The 100) and Daniel Gillies (Virgin River).

Clive Whittingham 28-07-2025 ©C21Media
