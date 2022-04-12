Please wait...
Paramount+ LatAm takes on Tainá

Preschool adventure CGI series Tainá & the Amazon’s Guardians

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ in Latin America has acquired preschool adventure CGI series Tainá & the Amazon’s Guardians from French distributor Dandelooo.

Created by Pedro Carlos Rovai and Virginia Limberger, Tainá & the Amazon’s Guardians (26×11’) is aimed at 2-5s and revolves around the adventures of a small girl and her group of animal friends who live in the Amazon rainforest. The series is produced by Brazilian production company Sincrocine, in association with animation studio Hype and Nick Jr Brazil.

C21 reporter 12-04-2022 ©C21Media

