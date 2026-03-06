Paramount+ in the UK and MGM+ in the US pair for Treasure Island adaptation

Paramount+ UK & Ireland and MGM+ US have commissioned an original adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel Treasure Island.

The six-part drama features David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo) starring as Long John Silver with Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) as Bess Hawkins and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of the Fight) as Aaron Graham.

The series is a Paramount+ and MGM+ original in association with Fifth Season and produced by Colin Callender’s Playground.

It has been created for television by Robert Murphy (Vera, Shetland) and it is directed by Jeremy Lovering (Slow Horses, The One), William McGregor (The Buccaneers, Lockwood & Co, His Dark Materials) and Paul Walker (Shameless, Riviera, Hunting Alice Bell) with Mark Hedges serving as producer.

It was commissioned for Paramount+ by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer UK, and Paul Testar, commissioning editor for Paramount+ UK & Ireland.

Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, and Alec Strum, original programming executive, oversee production for MGM+, while David Stern, Scott Huff, Callender and Daniel Gratton executive produce on behalf of Playground, Robert Murphy and Jeremy Lovering also serve as executive producers.

Production began this month and will premiere on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, and on MGM+ in the US, with Fifth Season handling global distribution outside these territories. Production services in Spain are provided by Ánima Stillking.