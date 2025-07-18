Paramount+ greenlights Tulsa King spin-off Nola King starring Samuel L Jackson

Paramount+ has greenlit Nola King, a spin-off to crime drama Tulsa King, with Samuel L Jackson starring in the lead role.

Jackson’s character will be introduced in the third season of Tulsa King, which premieres in September and features Sylvester Stallone in the lead role.

Nola King represents Jackson’s first headline role in a TV series and follows his character as he returns to his home in New Orleans to take control of the city he abandoned 40 years earlier.

Nola King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Jackson and Stallone exec produce with Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan, 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser and COO David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.