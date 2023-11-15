Paramount+ greenlights new UK original drama Stags from SPT’s Eleven

US-based streamer Paramount+ has announced new original UK drama series Stags, which has begun filming in Tenerife this month.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned prodco Eleven (Sex Education), the six-part series stars Nico Mirallegro (Passenger), as soon-to-be-married Stu.

The future groom and his friends travel to South America for a stag break, but the trip takes a dark turn when they are sent to a lawless prison island run by two warring siblings.

Executive producers are Daniel Cullen, Carissa Hope Lynch, Joel Wilson, Olivia Trench, Jamie Campbell and David Kerr.

Stags joins Paramount+’s recent slate of UK drama originals, alongside series such as Sexy Beast, A Gentleman in Moscow, The Doll Factory and Insomnia. Sony Pictures Television is handling distribution.

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer, UK, Paramount, said: “Quality local content for Paramount+ is something that we are passionate about and Stags is an excellent addition to our 2024 roster of UK original series.

“With the team at Eleven at the helm and an exciting ensemble cast, Stu’s ‘stag do’ promises to be a wild, gripping ride that we can’t wait to bring viewers on.”

Hope Lynch said: “Stags is a balls-out series, packed with plot twists that’ll give the keenest genre buff whiplash. We’re so thrilled to bring this savage tale to Paramount+.”