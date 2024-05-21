Paramount Global Content Distribution’s Lisa Kramer on this year’s LA Screenings

LA SCREENINGS: Today, from the LA Screenings, we hear from Lisa Kramer, president of international content licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution, about why it’s business as usual at this year’s event, regardless of uncertainty swirling around the company.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

International buyers have arrived for the 2024 LA Screenings with plenty to ponder about the precarious state of the business but it’s fair to say the fate of Paramount Global has dominated discussion.

But while Sony Pictures Entertainment and private equity firm Apollo Global Management are circling the firm and Skydance is still in pursuit, it’s business as usual for the sales team at Paramount Global Content Distribution.

President of international content licensing Lisa Kramer sat down with Jordan Pinto to reiterate this message and talk about some of the company’s hottest new shows, including those that have been impacted by last year’s strikes.

She also spoke about the resurgence of procedurals as streamers introduce ad tiers around the world and why subsidiary CBS is well-placed to capitalise on this trend, never having strayed from the genre.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.