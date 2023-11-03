Paramount+ gains 2.7m subs to reach 63m as streaming losses improve

Paramount+ added 2.7 million subscribers to reach 63 million in the third quarter of this year as parent company Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) losses narrowed to US$238m from US$343m the previous year.

In total, quarterly streaming revenue increased by 38% to US$1.69bn, compared with US$1.23bn a year earlier. Within that, subscription revenue was up 46% to US$1.26bn, while streaming ad revenue, which includes Paramount+ and Pluto TV, increased 18% year-on-year to reach US$430m.

The company said the improvements in its streaming results were driven by subscriber growth and pricing increases at Paramount+. Its average revenue per subscriber also increased by 16% in the third quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

Paramount Global had previously said it expected 2023 to be its year of “peak” losses related to streaming. However, yesterday it updated its prediction with the forecast that its 2023 streaming-related losses will be less than in 2022.

In its TV business, revenue fell 8% to US$4.57bn, primarily due to a decline in advertising revenue, while its film segment saw revenue increase 14% to US$891m.

Overall, revenue was up 3% to US$7.13bn in the third quarter, compared to US$6.92bn in the same quarter last year. Overall earnings also climbed 10% to US$621m.

Paramount Global’s results come on the heels of cancelling a slew of Paramount+ originals over the past few weeks including Joe Pickett, Rabbit Hole and the Fatal Attraction reboot. Earlier in the day, the company revealed that another spin-off in its Yellowstone television franchise was in the works.

“We continue to execute our strategy and prioritise prudent investment in streaming while maximising the earnings of our traditional business,” said Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish.

“In Q3, we successfully grew direct-to-consumer revenue and Paramount+ subscribers while narrowing DTC losses over 30%. In fact, we now expect DTC losses in 2023 will be lower than in 2022 – meaning streaming investment peaked ahead of plan. Looking ahead, we remain on the path to achieving significant total company earnings growth in 2024.”