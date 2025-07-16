Please wait...
Paramount expands WildBrain deal for Sonic Prime on Nickelodeon

Sonic Prime is based on the hit Sonic video game franchise

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount has expanded its deal with kids and family entertainment outfit WildBrain to give it rights to air Sonic Prime (22×30′) and a one-hour special on Nickelodeon in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

These new territories add to those previously announced, including the US, Australia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK and Ireland. Nickelodeon will begin a daily roll-out of the first 16 episodes, coproduced by Sega and WildBrain, in the new territories from July 21.

C21 reporter 16-07-2025 ©C21Media
