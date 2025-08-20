Please wait...
Paramount+ drama Little Disasters to launch on HBO Max in Europe

Little Disasters is based on the novel by Sarah Vaughan

Paramount+ drama series Little Disasters, starring Diane Kruger (Troy), will launch on Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands this October, followed by France and Belgium later in the year.

Produced by London-based Roughcut Television, the six-part psychological thriller launched on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland in May.

Little Disasters is adapted from British author Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name, about the decade-long friendship of four new mothers. When one of the women’s babies ends up with a head injury she can’t explain, one of the friends (Kruger), who is also the A&E doctor treating the baby, must make the difficult decision of whether to call social services.

Ruth Fowler and Amanda Duke adapted the book for screen. The series was exec produced by Vaughan and Roughcut’s CEO Ash Atalla (The Office), creative director Alex Smith and head of drama Marianna Abbotts.

RTL Group-owned Fremantle holds the global sales rights to the series. Simon Judd, creative director of Fremantle production subsidiary Castlefield, also exec produced the drama, which was directed by Eva Sigurdardottir and produced by Myf Hopkins.

Little Disasters was commissioned by Paramount+’s deputy head of content in the UK, Sebastian Cardwell, and editor-in-charge Paul Testar.

Karolina Kaminska 20-08-2025 ©C21Media
