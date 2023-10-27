Paramount+ cancels Rabbit Hole, Fatal Attraction after one season each

Paramount+ has cancelled a pair of originals, Kiefer Sutherland-led spy thriller Rabbit Hole and the Fatal Attraction TV reboot, after one season apiece.

Unlike some recent instances where shows have been cancelled and also removed from the platform, both shows will continue to be available on Paramount+.

“We want to thank both series’ entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life,” said a rep for Paramount+.

The eight-part first season of Rabbit Hole, which starred Sutherland as an espionage operative who had been framed for murder, premiered on Paramount+ in March. It was created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

Fatal Attraction, a reimagining of the popular 1987 feature, starred Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. Developed for TV by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J Hynes, the series debuted on Paramount+ at the end of April.

In June, Paramount+ cancelled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game and removed each of them from the service, a trend that has become prevalent over the past 12 months as studios and streamers look to trim costs.