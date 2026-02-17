Paramount alum Samantha de Alwis joins Australia’s i8 Studio as head of unscripted

Former Paramount and ABC producer Samantha de Alwis has been appointed to the role of head of unscripted at Australian indie prodco i8 Studio (Shane Delia’s Malta).

She is tasked with overseeing the Sydney-based company’s slate of entertainment, lifestyle and factual titles.

De Alwis joins i8 after working as a series producer on the studio’s original format, Tonight at the Museum, which airs on ABC.

Prior to that she was an executive producer at Paramount, overseeing returning hit The Dog House Australia and leading unscripted development.

With over two decades of experience in delivering unscripted programming across genres such as kids and family, reality, entertainment and factual, De Alwis has produced content for ABC, SBS, Seven, Network Ten, the BBC and Channel 4.

i8 Studio was founded by Josh Martin, Adam Liaw and Melita Hodge. Over the last five years, the outfit has produced shows such as Luxury Escape: The World’s Best Holidays (Foxtel/Binge), Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites (SBS) and Good Food Kitchen (Nine Network).

Martin and Liaw said: “As our slate continues to grow, Sammy’s talent, experience and infectious energy will be terrific for the company, and under her leadership we plan to expand our unscripted development and production slate into new areas and platforms.”

De Alwis said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining i8 Studio at such an exciting time. Josh, Adam and Melita have built something really special, and I can’t wait to be part of the next chapter, growing the unscripted slate together.”