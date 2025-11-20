Paramount alum McCarthy in talks to link up with Taylor Sheridan at NBCU

Former Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy is negotiating a producing deal at NBCUniversal (NBCU) that would reunite him with the US TV industry’s most prolific hitmaker, Taylor Sheridan.

During his time at Paramount Global, which ended this summer when David Ellison’s Skydance acquired the business, McCarthy oversaw Paramount’s relationship with the Yellowstone creator, who is known for his huge output, big budgets and enviable hit rate.

NBCU’s move to bring in McCarthy comes three weeks after it was revealed that Sheridan will leave his long-time home, Paramount, for NBCU in 2029 under a major five-year deal valued at around US$1bn, if the creator hits certain goals. The pact also includes a film component, which begins next year.

The deal would see McCarthy produce upcoming series from Sheridan under the NBCU umbrella and handle the relationship with Sheridan and his 101 Studios banner. Bloomberg was first to report the news of McCarthy’s talks with NBCU.

Prior to being named co-CEO at Paramount Global, McCarthy, a longtime Paramount and Viacom exec, was president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.