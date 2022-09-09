Please wait...
Parade’s Bite grows reach in US, Europe, NZ

Bite features Parade series such as Everyday Gourmet with Justine

NEWS BRIEF: London-based Parade Media Group’s food-themed channel Bite has extended its global reach into the US, Sweden, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

After launching in the UK on platforms including Samsung TV Plus and Talk Talk, the free channel has now launched into the US on Local Now, Plex TV and Distro TV. It can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Android, iOS, Roku, FuboTV and Sling TV. Bite has also launched on Hisense/VIDDA sets in the UK and US, and extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus to enter Sweden, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

09-09-2022

