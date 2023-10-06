Parade Media brings property content to Palais

NEWS BRIEF: London-based Parade Media Group will be bringing a raft of property-themed shows to Mipcom this month, with a slate of titles including Country House Hunters Australia and New Zealand, Derelict Rescue, Listing Melbourne, Open Homes and Renovate or Rebuild.

The shows, which also include Beach House Hunters, House Hunt Dilemma and My Aussie Build, have helped Parade bring its biggest-ever slate to the market, with over 200 hours of shows. Parade Media is also bringing culinary series The Streets with Dan Hong, Everyday Gourmet, Good Chef Bad Chef, Food Trail South Africa and Ten-Minute Kitchen.