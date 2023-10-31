Papercup’s ‘human-in-the-loop’ AI dubbing aims to quell voices of concern

Today we hear from Amir Jirbandey, head of growth and marketing at Papercup, about how the UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) dubbing start-up is working with the likes of Fremantle and Jamie Oliver to translate their content for local audiences.

The UK-based company, which to date has raised some US$30m in funding, uses a ‘human-in-the-loop’ model, amalgamating machine learning with real-life voiceover artistry to recreate content in local dialect.

Papercup head of growth and marketing Amir Jirbandey was at Mipcom in Cannes this month and spoke to C21 there about the firm’s approach, the extent to which it brings efficiencies to the dubbing process and how it addresses some of the fears within media about the impact of AI.

