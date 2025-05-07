Please wait...
Please wait...

Paper Owl’s Lí Ban gets second season

Lí Ban is produced by Belfast-based indie Paper Owl Films

NEWS BRIEF: Cúla4/TG4 in Ireland and S4C in Wales have commissioned a second season of Celtic-inspired animation series Lí Ban, produced by Belfast-based indie Paper Owl Films.

The 13×11’ second run is being made with funding support from Coimisiún na Meán, as well as Northern Ireland Screen’s Screen Fund and Irish Language Broadcast Fund and is being distributed internationally by Aardman. The series features Sadbh Breathnach as the voice of Lí Ban and Jude Petticrew as the voice of Con.

C21 reporter 07-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Amazon's Prime Video significantly expands Korean content offer with CJ ENM deal
Sky History unveils celebrity-fronted factual content slate for 2025
Czech TV veteran Jan Maxa targets originals as he takes up new role at streamer Prima+

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE