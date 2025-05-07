Paper Owl’s Lí Ban gets second season

NEWS BRIEF: Cúla4/TG4 in Ireland and S4C in Wales have commissioned a second season of Celtic-inspired animation series Lí Ban, produced by Belfast-based indie Paper Owl Films.

The 13×11’ second run is being made with funding support from Coimisiún na Meán, as well as Northern Ireland Screen’s Screen Fund and Irish Language Broadcast Fund and is being distributed internationally by Aardman. The series features Sadbh Breathnach as the voice of Lí Ban and Jude Petticrew as the voice of Con.