Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel lands overall deal with 20th Television

Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel has signed an overall multi-year deal with Disney’s 20th Television to develop, write and executive produce series for all platforms.

In addition to creating and executive producing limited series Pam & Tommy, which was produced by Annapurna for Hulu, Siegel also created another miniseries for Hulu, Welcome to Chippendales, which premiered on the US streamer earlier this week.

Created by Siegel and produced by 20th Television, the true-crime series follows the creation, rise and fall of the male striptease dance troupe. It stars Kumail Nanjiani as Somen Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the male stripping empire.

Outside of television, Siegel also wrote Darren Aronofsky feature The Wrestler (2008).

“Rob is a brilliant storyteller and a vivid world builder, with a preternatural ability to tap deeply into the zeitgeist to tell nuanced, provocative and wildly entertaining stories,” said 20th Television president Karey Burke.

“From Pam & Tommy to our limited series Welcome to Chippendales for Hulu, we are so excited to have Rob join our studio family, and are looking forward to developing projects with him in the years to come.”