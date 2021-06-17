Paddy Power VAR sitcom kicks off

Amazon Prime and Virgin Media will air a four-part football-themed comedy from Paddy Power, marking the Irish bookmaker’s first move into TV content.

The VAR Room (4×23′) takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the behind-the-scenes happenings at Stockley Park, the home of the VAR (video assistant referee) in England.

The series started airing on Ireland’s Virgin Media Two on June 16. It will air every Wednesday for the next three weeks, while it will also be available online via Paddy Power’s YouTube channel and is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime later this month.

It features guest appearances from former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, as well as football legends Teddy Sheringham, Paul Ince and Alan Curbishley.

The series has been written by Paddy Power’s creative content managers Steven Quick and Noel Slevin. It was produced in Manchester, shot by Chief, directed by Nathan Camponi and produced by Colin Offland.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: “The shambles at Stockley Park last season gave our brilliantly talented writers enough creative ideas to fuel an entire sitcom series, which Virgin Media and Amazon Prime wanted a piece of too.”