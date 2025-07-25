Pact, Bectu ask BBC Studios and streamers to help eliminate ‘broken turnaround’

UK film and TV trade union Bectu and producers’ association Pact have pledged to stamp out ‘broken turnaround’ and called on both BBC Studios and streaming platforms to play their part.

Broken turnaround is the industry phrase used to describe situations in which crew are made to return to work less than 11 hours after finishing their previous shift, leaving them with insufficient time to rest and recover.

Pact, led by outgoing CEO John McVay, has been proactive in attempting to improve work-life balance in terms of broken turnaround in the sector for some time.

A recent study commissioned by Pact and carried out by software platform Team Engine, using timesheet data on scripted productions, highlighted the success of a new crew agreement that came into force at the beginning of 2023. It showed that there has been a “huge reduction” in broken turnaround penalty payments in recent years.

Pact is now asking BBC Studios and VoD services to join them in addressing the issue. The producers’ association will meet with Bectu at the end of July, with senior TV executives invited to join the roundtable discussion.

A joint statement from Pact and Bectu said: “Although under the 2023 agreement there has been a significant reduction in crew breaking turnaround, both Pact and Bectu would like to see it eliminated altogether.

“Good planning and management can eliminate or reduce broken turnaround. This is something which all in positions of responsibility can work together to achieve, from line producers to heads of department.

“For these reasons, Pact and Bectu have pledged to try and eliminate broken turnaround in scripted and unscripted productions.”