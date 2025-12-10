Pact appoints Nigel Warner as successor to outgoing CEO John McVay

UK producers’ association Pact has appointed Nigel Warner to succeed CEO John McVay when he steps down next year.

Warner is currently the UK policy consultant for the Motion Picture Association and special counsel at communications consultancy Lexington. In the latter role, he has focused for more than 10 years on policy issues of concern to the creative industries, providing policy, strategy and communications advice.

Warner’s job history covers both the political and creative sectors, having previously been special adviser to MP Mo Mowlam at the Northern Ireland office and Cabinet office, and to secretary of state for culture, media and sport Tessa Jowell.

Following his time in government, Warner was director of public affairs at commercial broadcaster ITV for four years. He then co-founded social enterprise Creative Access, with a mission for the UK media to become more inclusive.

Warner will take up the CEO role at Pact on March 2, ahead of McVay’s departure at the end of that month. McVay has led the association for 25 years and announced his resignation last June.

McVay said: “I am thrilled that we have a successor that can take forward the many, many achievements of Pact over the past 25 years. I am very pleased to be passing the baton to Nigel whom I have known and worked with for many years. I look forward to working with him during the handover period next year and until then I will continue to work for Pact members as I have done for over two decades.”

Warner said: “The work of our indie producers makes for one of the most dynamic creative sectors this country has, supporting jobs and growth all around the UK. We have an indie sector that is the envy of the world and I will do everything in my power to make sure it stays that way.

“I understand this is a time of great change in the industry and look forward to meeting members all around the country, to hearing about the challenges they face and working with them, the government and our wider industry partners to build resilience and ever greater success.”

Jane Muirhead, Pact’s chair and MD of Raise the Roof Productions, said: “Nigel brings with him a forensic understanding of the policy landscape and a deep understanding of the vital role indies play within the UK creative economy. He has a solid grasp of all the current and upcoming challenges facing the sector and is a fantastic communicator and strategic thinker. He will be a vocal and effective champion, working tirelessly on our behalf.”