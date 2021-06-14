Packer, Kinetic book Seven Days In June

Red Arrow Studios-owned Kinetic Content and fellow US prodco Will Packer Media have secured the film and television rights to romance novel Seven Days in June by author Tia Williams.

The book, which was published in 2021 by Grand Central Publishing, follows Brooklyn-based single mother and successful erotica author Eva Mercy whose world is overturned when the love of her life returns after 15 years.

Chris Coelen, CEO of Kinetic Content, and president and partner Melissa Myers will team up with Will Packer and Carolyn Newman, head of Will Packer Media Scripted Television, to adapt the novel for television and executive produce the project. Williams will also serve as exec producer.

Packer said: “Every so often I get to engage in a project that I am absolutely sure will be a game changer. This is that project. Seven Days in June is provocative, timely and wildly entertaining. The sexiness, the intensity, the unashamed blackness makes this an ideal project for us at Team Packer.”