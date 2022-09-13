Oz streamer Stan falls for Endemol Shine Australia’s Love Triangle dating format

Streaming service Stan is gearing up to launch Love Triangle, the latest dating show from Married At First Sight Australia producer Endemol Shine Australia.

The first two episodes of the eight-part dating series will premiere on October 6, with new episodes to follow weekly on 9Network’s streamer.

Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone sight unseen, based on a deeper connection.

It comes from Endemol Shine Australia director of content Tara McWilliams (Married At First Sight), executive producer Keely Sonntag (MasterChef Australia) and 9Network executive producer John Walsh (Married at First Sight).

Participants are able to text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but they, along with the audience, won’t discover what the other looks like until they make their choice and go on their first blind date.

The newly formed couples then move in together for a highly unpredictable and explosive relationship journey filled with love, heartbreak and a “mind-blowing twist that will rock the couples to their core,” the producers said.

The series is produced by Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Australia in conjunction with 9Network.

James Townley, Banijay’s global head of content development, said: “Relationship shows have been at the forefront of buyer agendas for some time but in this format, not only do we have the prescribed traits we know audiences want, but in the dramatic twist, the originality broadcasters and streamers are crying out for.”