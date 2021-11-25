Please wait...
Oz pubcaster ABC lines up Significant Others from Fremantle Australia

Australian pubcaster ABC has greenlit a psychological drama titled Significant Others from Fremantle Australia.

Tommy Murphy

Fremantle will also distribute the six-parter, which has been created by writer Tommy Murphy (Holding the Man, Devil’s Playground).

Fremantle Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor (Glitch) is exec producing the series alongside Justin Davies (Beautiful People), Louise Smith and Sally Riley, with Matt Reeder (Heart & Bones) serving as producer.

Significant Others tells the story of a single mother who fails to return home after a morning swim. It received major investment from Screen Australia in association with the ABC and has been financed with support from Screen NSW.

In a joint statement, Oliver-Taylor and Davies said: “Significant Others is a triumphant, edge-of-your-seat series full of intrigue and suspense about a very contemporary family scrambling to rebuild from catastrophe.

“We are excited to work with our broadcast partner in Australia, the ABC, and Fremantle International to see the series come to life in 2022.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 25-11-2021 ©C21Media

