Oxygen greenlights Bundy psychologist series, renews more true crime

US cablenet Oxygen has commissioned five new series including Black Widow Murders and a true crime show about Ted Bundy’s psychologist.

Produced by Catalina Content and Lark Productions, Black Widow Murders features stories of women luring victims into grisly deaths for wealth, lust and power.

The First Mindhunter (working title) unboxes the previously lost life work of psychologist Dr Carlisle that includes hundreds of hours of never-before-heard recordings, including interviews with Ted Bundy and Arthur Gary Bishop. The series is produced by Ample Entertainment and Motiv8 Media.

Oxygen has also greenlit the Bungalow Media + Entertainment-produced Manifesto of a Serial Killer, a series about one woman’s heartache and determination to find her missing brother, which leads to the stunning discovery of one of the most chilling serial killer cases in history.

Meanwhile, Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge (working title), produced by Jupiter Entertainment, looks at the period 1994-2004, which saw more than 36 women brutally murdered in Baton Rouge, leading to the conclusion that there were three different murderers stalking the bayou at the same time.

Finally, Sleeping with Death, produced by Texas Crew Entertainment, recounts some of the most bizarre and crazy murders in which someone wakes up to a dead body.

In addition to the new series, Oxygen has announced The Real Murders of Atlanta, Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, New York Homicide, 911 Crisis Center and Floribama Murders have been renewed for a second season.

The Real Murders of Orange County, which delves into the most horrific, sinful and salacious cases that rocked Southern California’s coastal community, has been given a third season, while Accident, Suicide or Murder returns for season four.