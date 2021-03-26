OUTtv tours Sweden with The Villbergs

LGBTQI channel and streamer OUTtv has commissioned a docuseries featuring an avant-garde Swedish drag duo and a dating series from producer Border to Border.

The Villberg Chronicles (6×30′) is described as comedic and informative and follows Swedish drag duo The Villbergs on an adventure around Sweden.

From the far reaches of the Arctic north to the southern coast, the pair introduces viewers to Sweden through their eyes, showing us not only what the country is best known for, but also what they think it should be known for.

Reality show Dating Unlocked (10×20′), meanwhile, sees daters compete in an elimination style competition to unlock the chance of a second date and the possibility of everlasting love – or a one-night stand, depending on those involved.

Canada-based OUTtv has also renewed comedy series Slo Pitch (10×10′), produced by Shaftesbury, and Metreosexual (6×30′), from Humdrum Comedy, for second seasons.