OutTV comes on board first Scottish original with adult animated series The Rejects

International LGBTQ+ network OutTV is developing an animated series from Scottish animation company Bonnie and Braw Cartùns and Rick & Morty executive producer Rick Mischel.

Created by Bonnie and Braw Cartùns’ John McEwan-Whyte, The Rejects is now in paid development with Canada’s OutTV and Screen Scotland.

It will be a Canada-Scotland coproduction with Artists Animation Studio, the Canada-based studio founded by Mischel last year.

Written by Julie Bower (So Awkward), it is described as an irreverent, heartfelt adult animation about a ragtag group of forgotten legends, from the Lady of the Lake to Dr. John Watson, on a time-travelling, mystery-solving mission. BAFTA-winner Sophie Kennedy Clark (Philomena) is also on board to lead the voice cast.

The animation division of Bonnie and Braw Productions, Bonnie and Braw Cartùns was set up earlier this year and is also behind Sgà & the Wulver, a magical Scottish holiday special.

It was recently supported in the latest funding round of Scottish EDGE, the country’s biggest business funding competition, offering grants and loans from £10,000 (US$13,420) to £100,000.

It marked the first time EDGE has supported businesses working in animation and Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE, said it is looking to expand its engagement with animation being developed in Scotland.

Philip Webb, chief operating officer of OUTtv, said: “The Rejects is everything we look for at OUTtv: sharp, funny and unapologetically queer. It’s a subversive reimagining of misunderstood or overlooked characters through a queer lens that celebrates their individuality and outsider status.

“We aim to platform LGBTQ+ creators from all over the world so we’re incredibly proud for this to be our first Scottish project, and to be working alongside industry-renowned partners and talent to bring this brilliant project to our global audience.”

McEwan-Whyte said: “I grew up obsessed with heroes – then realised most of them were rich snobs ignoring the far more interesting sidekicks. The Rejects is my love letter to the overlooked.

“It’s also a bit of a manifesto: Scotland doesn’t just have to be the backdrop for other people’s stories – we can lead. My goal with Bonnie and Braw is simple: make Scotland the home of bold, original IP. We want to be Scotland’s Disney. And this is just the beginning.”

Mischel said: “When John showed me this project, the originality and humour jumped off the page. It’s funny, heartfelt and something our animators will really love working on.”