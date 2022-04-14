Please wait...
Outline hires Boomerang exec for Welsh office, preps new Sarah Beeny C4 series

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

London-based Outline Productions has hired former Boomerang exec Wil Edwards to oversee its Welsh operations and has secured a commission for a Sarah Beeny-fronted series from UK commercial pubcaster Channel 4.

Edwards has joined Outline Productions as production executive and will head the company’s Welsh office as part of his new remit.

Edwards was at ITV Studios-owned Boomerang for over eight years, serving as head of production. His credits include Britain’s Naughtiest Nursery for 5Star, People Like Pus for Channel 5 and The Secret World of Toys at Christmas for C4.

He has also worked as a freelance line producer for companies including Wildflame Productions and Avanti Media, on programmes such as C5’s Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball and C4’s The Perfect Pitch.

Meanwhile, alongside Beeney’s outfit Knockers Group, Outline will produce 20-part daytime series Sarah Beeny’s New Country Lives for C4. In the show, the property expert follows city folk as they relocate and start new lives and careers in the country.

Alongside the new series, Outline Wales and Knockers Group have been recommissioned for a third season and Christmas special of peaktime series Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country.

In related news, C4 has ordered a second season of The Great Garden Revolution from Rumpus Media. The 4×60’ series was commissioned by Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor, daytime and features. It will be executive produced by Fintan Maguire and Emily Hudd.

Clive Whittingham 14-04-2022

