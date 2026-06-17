Please wait...
Please wait...

Outdoor Channel renews Life of Fire as Intuitive takes IP rights

Life of Fire is fronted by Pat Martin

NEWS BRIEF: US cablenet The Outdoor Channel has renewed culinary format Life of Fire, starring barbecue specialist Pat Martin, for a third season.

Produced by Andrew Zimmern’s US-based outfit Intuitive Content, the 10-part series sees Martin prepare whole-hog feasts in Carolina and shore lunches in Minnesota. Intuitive said the recommission signifies a business milestone for the company, which has acquired the future rights to the Life of Fire IP.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 17-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Blue Ant combines rights and streaming arms, promotes Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg
Fox agrees $22bn Roku takeover to boost streaming, CTV and advertising business
CBC creates two new documentary funds targeting copros and creators
Autentic takes over fellow German factual distributor Albatross World Sales
Corus still 'scarred' by impact of Shaw Media deal, as Gossling issues M&A warning

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE