Outdoor Channel renews Life of Fire as Intuitive takes IP rights

NEWS BRIEF: US cablenet The Outdoor Channel has renewed culinary format Life of Fire, starring barbecue specialist Pat Martin, for a third season.

Produced by Andrew Zimmern’s US-based outfit Intuitive Content, the 10-part series sees Martin prepare whole-hog feasts in Carolina and shore lunches in Minnesota. Intuitive said the recommission signifies a business milestone for the company, which has acquired the future rights to the Life of Fire IP.