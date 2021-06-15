OTF stocks up on premium history

European factual producer and distributor Off the Fence (OTF), the firm behind Netflix feature doc My Octopus Teacher, has added a raft of premium history shows to its sales slate.

Produced by WMR for CuriosityStream, Royals: Keeping the Crown follows the rise, fall and rebranding of royal families from across the world from the murder of the Romanov family in 1918 to Prince Harry’s marriage to US actor Meghan Markle in 2018.

Science/history series The Secrets to Civilisation, from Impossible Factual, offers a new perspective on the ancient world, from the Bronze Age to the fall of Rome, while Go Button Media-produced six-part series Forgotten Frontline (working title) explore the lesser-known stories of the Second World War.

Hell on Earth, from Wildbear Entertainment, is an eight-part history series that tells the story of the Second World War. Also from Wildbear Entertainment is As it Happened, which pulls back the curtain on some of the most notorious and captivating news stories of the past century, such as the capture and trial of OJ Simpson.

OTF head of acquisitions Loren Baxter said: “Our history slate is one of our strongest to date, launching shows from a variety of talented producers including Impossible Factual, WMR, Tile Films, Wildbear Entertainment and Go Button Media.”