Osmosis Global grows slate with true crime and Nat Geo, The CW titles

Osmosis Global is expanding its third-party distribution slate with programming from Nat Geo and The CW, alongside a growing line-up of true crime documentaries, event docuseries and unscripted titles.

The New York-headquartered independent finance and distribution company has secured distribution rights to two Nat Geo series: True Tales of the Mob with Stevie Van Zandt (8×60’, Warm Springs Productions) and Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (8×60’, Warm Spring Productions).

It has also added several titles from The CW network to its catalogue, including bakery transformation series The Big Bakeover (6×60’, Velvet Hammer Media); celebrity competition format Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (10×60’, Criss Angel Studios); ranch-set reality series The Wranglers (8×60’, Sony-backed Sharp Entertainment); and true crime series Crime Nation (10×120’, 10×60’, Candle True Stories).

The additions form part of an expanded third-party distribution business that now includes titles from broadcasters and platforms such as Paramount+, Amazon Prime and A&E, as well as Nat Geo and The CW.

True crime remains a key focus for Osmosis Global, with new titles on the slate including My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders (3×60’), produced by This Is Just A Test and commissioned by Paramount+ in North America; How Not to Rob a Bank (1×120’), produced by Electric Avenue and Vespucci for Prime Video; Stalked (3×60’), produced by Workparty for Sky New Zealand; World’s Most Wanted: The Devil of Prachtig (4×60’), from See It Now Studios; and Vanished: The Heather Elvis Case (3×60’), produced by True Case Films for Tubi.

Outside true crime, the slate includes several documentary and factual projects. Among them is Houdini: The Greatest Illusion (3×60’), produced by Red Rock Films for an as-yet-unnamed US broadcaster; Toxic (2×60’), a CBC-commissioned doc examining online subcultures and social media’s influence on gender dynamics, produced by Peacock Alley TV; and a feature documentary exploring the cosmos, The Story of Everything (1×120’), produced by Sypher Studios and released theatrically in late April.

Osmosis Global, led by founder Chris Grant and president Eli Shibley, was founded in 2023 and is focused on distributing series and films, in addition to international coproductions and presales.

The company also recently picked up the distribution rights to Stan Lee: The Final Chapter (Convrsly Productions), a true crime doc exploring the abuse, fraud and exploitation suffered by Lee at the hands of those in his inner circle during the last years of his life.