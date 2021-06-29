Oscar Wilde feature doc fuels Flame

Australia’s Flame Distribution has picked up the international rights to a variety of documentary features, including a special about writer Oscar Wilde.

Produced by Hole in the Wall Gang, The Man Who Destroyed Oscar Wilde (1×60’) follows Wilde’s grandson, Merlin Holland, as he recounts the story of the playwright’s downfall at the hands of the man he once called a friend, fellow Irishman Edward Carson. Flame is handling worldwide sales outside of the UK and Ireland.

Secrets of the Celtic Grave (1×46’/1×84’), produced by Wildflame Productions for Smithsonian Channel and Welsh pubcaster S4C, follows an excavation in Wales that reveals the grave of a Celtic warrior buried in a richly decorated chariot and with other treasures. Flame has acquired the rights outside of the UK and Ireland.

Flame is also the sales agent outside of Australia for Our African Roots (1×60’), about Australia’s history and produced by Chemical Media for SBS.

Finally, Flame has picked up the rights outside of North America to the feature Machine (1×85’), produced by The Finch Company, which talks to world-renowned experts who are creating, researching and controlling artificial intelligence.

Fiona Gilroy, content sales and acquisitions director at Flame Distribution, said: “Time seems to be a key aspect of these documentaries – whether it’s looking at past events through a new lens or looking into the future as we see the shape of things to come, with exciting discoveries and revelations that we know will have broad appeal.”