Oscar nominee Mike Lerner releases doc filmed in Gaza’s hospitals by medics

An independent documentary filmed by medical staff working in Gaza’s hospitals has been released by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Lerner (Hell & Back Again) and his UK prodco Roast Beef Productions (Spacey Unmasked).

The Mission follows the British-Iraqi nerve surgeon Dr Mohammed Tahir as he embarks on his third humanitarian mission to Gaza in October 2024, documenting his experience over four months.

Filmed secretly by two members of his medical team, The Mission captures the reality of working in Gaza’s operating rooms while under attack. At least 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, the British Medical Journal has reported.

In addition to directing alongside the Gaza Collective, Lerner filmed with Dr Tahir in Jordan and London, before editing the film in London with long-time collaborator Colin Moxon.

It is produced by Martin Herring and executive produced by Karim Amer and Hussain Currimbhoy. International sales are being handled by Journeyman Pictures.

“The Mission is a plea from Gaza to show the world what has happened. The unique footage they capture provides a historical record of events in real time,” said Lerner.