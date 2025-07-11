Original Productions, Mindshow partner Stuff.io for innovative release of NFTs doc

Fremantle’s Original Productions and animation outfit Mindshow are teaming up with Web3 company Stuff.io to release their forthcoming documentary How The World Went Ape$h!t, which charts the rise and fall of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The feature-length doc will premiere exclusively in the US later this month on the Stuff.io marketplace, which says it allows consumers to “buy, sell, or gift their content freely while ensuring creators earn fairly on every transaction.”

The project, which is told from the perspective of the NFTs themselves, follows the beginnings of the boom in 2021, as the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection spurred belief that a crypto art revolution could arrive and redefine ownership, followed by a goldrush and subsequent collapse.

It is produced by Original Productions and Mindshow in association with AKSinger Media and Full Mint Films, with Sharon Bordas directing.

Original Productions said it wanted to reflect the “theme of revolution in commerce and art” by distributing the doc via the blockchain. The US-based company also said the distribution model is part of a strategy to build a “lasting relationship” with the audience that “goes beyond the initial release of the film.”

“This approach to getting our film out into the world is unlike anything we’ve done before,” said Original Productions president Jeff Hasler, who is among the producers.

“We’re excited to connect directly with our fans and give them actual ownership of the stories they love through this innovative technology from our partners at Stuff.io.”

Stuff.io CEO Joshua Stone added: “Fans have been renting their entertainment for years without realising it. With How the World Went Ape$h!t, we’re delivering the original promise of Web3, with buyers truly owning what they purchase, while supporting the creativity behind the project.”