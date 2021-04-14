ORF, Movistar+ ready for Atlantic Crossing

Austrian pubcaster ORF and Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ have bought Second World War drama series Atlantic Crossing, which stars Sofia Helin (The Bridge) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

Atlantic Crossing is based on the true story of Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha (Helin) and her attempt to persuade US president Franklin D Roosevelt (MacLachlan) to help save Norway and Europe from the Nazis.

The 8×60’ series is directed by Alexander Eik, produced by Cinenord in coproduction with Beta Film for NRK and Masterpiece. Beta Film also handles the world sales.

Elsewhere, Atlantic Crossing has been picked up by broadcasters including PBS in the US, Italian pubcaster Rai TV, Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV for Germany and Austria, and France’s Chérie 25.