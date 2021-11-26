Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Orange Studio, OCS, White Lion team on eco-disaster sci-fi drama Fahrenheit

Sci-fi drama Fahrenheit

French channels group OCS, Mediawan-owned White Lion Films and Orange Studio are pairing on a new sci-fi drama series.

Fahrenheit has been created by Guillaume Lemans, Magali Rossitto and Mathieu Delozier and highlights realities of potential eco-disasters that loom ahead.

The 8×40’ series is filmed in English and Spanish and will be part of the OCS Originals slate – the company operates four channels (OCS Max, OCS Choc, OCS Géants and OCS City) to subscribers of Orange, Canal+ and other platforms.

The plot focuses on a group of hardline and violent eco-activists who are trying to save a world beset by rising temperatures by targeting industry and ultra-capitalism.

White Lion Films founder Noor Sadar said: “I am delighted that the historical partners of White Lion Films – Orange Studio and OCS – once again trust us and commit to this ambitious project, a unique sci-fi TV series that has never been seen before in France with high international potential.”

Kristina Zimmermann, CEO of Orange Studio, said: “We are thrilled to team up with Noor Sadar, a long-time partner of OCS, on this exciting new project. Fahrenheit perfectly fits with the DNA of our channels and will surely be a gamechanger in our original programming.”

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 26-11-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Tehran, Call My Agent, Tennant among International Emmy Award winners
Disney Television Animation adds to dev team to fuel content expansion
Disney vows to boost content spending to $33bn, driven by D2C growth
Beta Nordic Studios to tell Unlimited Stories as expansion continues
RX France 'reshaping' MipTV for return to Cannes as three-day event in April