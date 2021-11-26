Orange Studio, OCS, White Lion team on eco-disaster sci-fi drama Fahrenheit

French channels group OCS, Mediawan-owned White Lion Films and Orange Studio are pairing on a new sci-fi drama series.

Fahrenheit has been created by Guillaume Lemans, Magali Rossitto and Mathieu Delozier and highlights realities of potential eco-disasters that loom ahead.

The 8×40’ series is filmed in English and Spanish and will be part of the OCS Originals slate – the company operates four channels (OCS Max, OCS Choc, OCS Géants and OCS City) to subscribers of Orange, Canal+ and other platforms.

The plot focuses on a group of hardline and violent eco-activists who are trying to save a world beset by rising temperatures by targeting industry and ultra-capitalism.

White Lion Films founder Noor Sadar said: “I am delighted that the historical partners of White Lion Films – Orange Studio and OCS – once again trust us and commit to this ambitious project, a unique sci-fi TV series that has never been seen before in France with high international potential.”

Kristina Zimmermann, CEO of Orange Studio, said: “We are thrilled to team up with Noor Sadar, a long-time partner of OCS, on this exciting new project. Fahrenheit perfectly fits with the DNA of our channels and will surely be a gamechanger in our original programming.”