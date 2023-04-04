Please wait...
Orange Smarty, Tern pair for first time

Dr Xand van Tulleken

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor Orange Smarty has added factual series Dr Xand’s Con or Cure (10×45’), produced by Zinc Media’s factual prodco Tern, to its sales slate.

The deal is the first between Orange Smarty and Tern and will see the new 10-part health consumer series, originally commissioned by BBC One, shopped internationally. Made by Tern Belfast the show sees Dr Xand van Tulleken and journalist Ashley John-Baptiste scouring the country to expose medical quacks, examine false news, explain topical health issues and showcase extraordinary cases.

C21 reporter 04-04-2023 ©C21Media
