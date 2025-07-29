Optics and Showtrial among four ITVS series picked up for Canada’s CBC Gem

Canadian public broadcaster CBC has picked up four scripted titles for its streaming service CBC Gem from distributor ITV Studios, including comedy series Optics.

The 6×30’ title, produced by Easy Tiger and Chaser Digital, follows two young women, played by Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst, who are unexpectedly promoted to run a crisis management PR firm after the death of the office patriarch.

Romantic drama Four Years Later (8×30’, Easy Tiger Productions), stars Shahana Goswami (Bombay Begums) and Akshay Ajit Singh (24: India) as a couple who must endure four years apart after their wedding when one of them lands a top job in Australia.

Showtrial season two (5×60’, World Productions) is a legal drama in which a climate activist is left for dead in a hit and run, then uses his dying moments to identify his killer, a police officer.

Finally, Brassic S7 (6×30’, Calamity Films) continues the comic capers of the unruly gang led by Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) and Erin (Michelle Keegan).