Optics and Showtrial among four ITVS series picked up for Canada’s CBC Gem

Comedy Optics follows the antics of a PR firm

Canadian public broadcaster CBC has picked up four scripted titles for its streaming service CBC Gem from distributor ITV Studios, including comedy series Optics.

The 6×30’ title, produced by Easy Tiger and Chaser Digital, follows two young women, played by Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst, who are unexpectedly promoted to run a crisis management PR firm after the death of the office patriarch.

Romantic drama Four Years Later (8×30’, Easy Tiger Productions), stars Shahana Goswami (Bombay Begums) and Akshay Ajit Singh (24: India) as a couple who must endure four years apart after their wedding when one of them lands a top job in Australia.

Showtrial season two (5×60’, World Productions) is a legal drama in which a climate activist is left for dead in a hit and run, then uses his dying moments to identify his killer, a police officer.

Finally, Brassic S7 (6×30’, Calamity Films) continues the comic capers of the unruly gang led by Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) and Erin (Michelle Keegan).

