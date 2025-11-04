Please wait...
Please wait...

OnlyFans extends DAZN global content partnership

Virgil Ortiz (left) is launching his own OnlyFans page

NEWS BRIEF: Subscription platform OnlyFans has renewed its global partnership with DAZN to bring exclusive content to the sports streaming service.

OnlyFans will serve as an official sponsor and content creator platform for DAZN’s major boxing and combat sports events. Super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. will this week launch his own OnlyFans page prior to his bout against challenger Erickson Lubin on November 8. The pact also sees the return of OFTV’s original series, All Access, produced by DAZN.

C21 reporter 04-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Australian government to impose content quotas on streaming services
Netflix alum Justin Rutsky named SVP content acquisition and licensing at Paramount
Global TV and video market 'to reach $1tn by 2030' as online video surges
Netflix, Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel get into the Christmas movie spirit
Joint MDs at Bristol's A Productions retake ownership following Cyber Group demise

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE