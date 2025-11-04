OnlyFans extends DAZN global content partnership

NEWS BRIEF: Subscription platform OnlyFans has renewed its global partnership with DAZN to bring exclusive content to the sports streaming service.

OnlyFans will serve as an official sponsor and content creator platform for DAZN’s major boxing and combat sports events. Super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. will this week launch his own OnlyFans page prior to his bout against challenger Erickson Lubin on November 8. The pact also sees the return of OFTV’s original series, All Access, produced by DAZN.