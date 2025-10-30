Please wait...
One Tribe TV strengthens development team by hiring Off The Fence duo

Celine Ritchie and Peter Mills-Frost

Former Off The Fence (OTF) executives Celine Ritchie and Peter Mills-Frost have joined the development team at UK prodco One Tribe TV (Sex: A Bonkers History).

They join the Bath- and Chepstow-based outfit following the closure of OTF’s production arm earlier this year.

Ritchie has been appointed as head of development, while Mills-Frost has been named development producer.

Both will work alongside the existing development team of Aisling O’Hagan, development producer, and Tom Harrison, the company’s in-house historian.

As head of development at OTF, Ritchie worked on the feature-length wildlife documentary Silverback. She has developed content across multiple genres, including factual, crime, history, science, sport and lifestyle.

Mills-Frost, meanwhile, served as a development producer at OTF, working across consumer, health, science, current affairs, wildlife, history and observational docs. His credits include shows such as Tycoons and Destination Wild.

One Tribe was founded in 2011 and is run by factual specialists Dale Templar and Owen Gay. It has produced series like The Emerald Isles for BBC/TG4 and Jonnie’s Blade Camp for Channel 4.

One Tribe MD Templar said: “While we were so sad to hear about the closure of OTF’s production arm, we are thrilled and excited to have Celine and Peter join the busy development team at One Tribe.

“As a company not pigeon-holed by genre, for us they bring that perfect mix of skills in both specialist and popular factual.”

Neil Batey 30-10-2025
