One Tribe, Bomanbridge reunite with record-breaking explorer Ash Dykes

UK-based factual producer One Tribe TV has teamed up for the second time this year with renowned explorer and extreme athlete Ash Dykes and distributor Bomanbridge Media on an adventure series.

One Tribe, Bomanbridge and Dykes are teaming on Uncharted Amazon (3×60’) following their previous high-end expedition project, Ash Dykes’ Yellow River Adventure, which is due to launch in 2026.

Viasat has already acquired Uncharted Amazon for its factual portfolio and it is scheduled to premiere on Viasat Explore (CEE) and Polsat Viasat Explore (Poland) on December 16.

Filmed across some of the most remote and inhospitable regions of the Amazon rainforest in Suriname, the series will blend real-life obs doc adventure, survival, wildlife and environmental storytelling.

Dykes said: “It’s an absolute honour to take on what is considered one of the last remaining world-firsts in modern adventuring – and to have it produced as an international TV series is incredibly exciting.

“Working again with one of the best production companies, One Tribe TV, and being backed yet again by Bomanbridge – who have supported my expeditions from the beginning – means a great deal. This journey takes place in one of the least explored and greenest countries in the world, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Based in Wales (Chepstow) and the West of England (Bath), One Tribe is owned and run by factual programme makers Dale Templar and Owen Gay and produces a wide range of popular and specialist factual content. Templar is a veteran producer and director of adventure and expedition series.