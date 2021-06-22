One Big Picture joins Frankenstein team

One Big Picture, the UK prodco founded by Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst, is boarding the series adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein, produced by Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village Television and London-based BlackBox Multimedia.

Bathurst (His Dark Materials, Black Mirror and Robin Hood) will also direct Frankenstein, which has been written by Bodyguard of Lies’ Bradley McManus.

The adventure series has been modernised but will remain true to the original work and characters, which tells the story of a young scientist who creates a creature during an unorthodox experiment.

Giuliano Papadia, CEO and creative director of BlackBox Multimedia, said: “With Frankenstein, Mary Shelley dramatised difference in the most absolute way possible, embodied in Victor Frankenstein’s creature. It is to the creature we want to return – to the creature not as a monster, but as a living body with a voice. Otto’s talent and One Big Picture’s expertise will further cement this adaption as a show that will entertain, inspire and move viewers around the world in equal measure.”