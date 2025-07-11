Please wait...
Olga Da Polga heads to broadcasters including NRK, TVO

Olga Da Polga is based on Michael Bond’s books

NEWS BRIEF: International broadcasters including NRK in Norway, RTÉ in Ireland, TVO in Canada, Rai in Italy and NPO in the Netherlands have acquired mixed-media kids’ series Olga Da Polga.

Produced by Scottish prodco Maramedia (Hushabye Lullaby) for original commissioner CBeebies, it is based on the bestselling books by Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond and tells the story of a guinea pig who likes to exaggerate her everyday life events. Global distribution is handled by Boat Rocker.

11-07-2025
